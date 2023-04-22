Despite Drop in Coal Production, Destructive Mountain Top Removal Coal Mining Continues  

According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2020 U.S. coal production fell to its lowest level since 1965. West Virginia produces the second most coal in the U.S. after Wyoming, much of it from a mining method called mountaintop removal.

Mountaintop removal coal mining uses dynamite to blast the tops off mountains to get at the thin coal seams wedged between tons of rock. The process then dumps the resulting debris into streams, often burying them in rock, trees and soil. This mining method creates severe ecological damage as well as public health impacts where local residents breath coal dust-laden air and other toxic emissions. Although now used less often, mountaintop removal mining is still employed in West Virginia.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Allen Johnson, cofounder and coordinator of the group Christians for the Mountains, which is working to stop this incredibly destructive mining practice and take positive steps to improve the quality of life for people living in the Appalachian region.