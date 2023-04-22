New In These Times Magazine Director Ponders the Future of Progressive Media

James Weinstein, founder and publisher of the independent progressive publication In These Times magazine, got his start editing the scholarly journal Studies on the Left in the early 1960s. The author and historian later moved to San Francisco, where he published the journal Socialist Revolution, later renamed Socialist Review.

Weinstein moved to Chicago in the mid-1970s and with other journalists launched In These Times in 1976 to report on movements on the American Left. As expressed in his editorials, Weinstein rejected sectarian politics and advocated that progressive groups work for economic justice, corporate accountability and human rights within the Democratic party. Over the past 47 years, In These Times has operated on revenue received from reader subscriptions and contributions from progressive activists across the U.S. The magazine’s list of founding sponsors included Julian Bond, Noam Chomsky, Barbara Ehrenreich, Daniel Ellsberg and Michael Harrington.

In These Times, which remains a home for practical, broad-based progressive politics, just hired a new executive director, Alex Han, a veteran union organizer who served as the Midwest political director with Bernie Sander’s 2020 presidential campaign. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Han about the vision he brings to In These Times and the current and future opportunities and challenges he sees for U.S. progressive media outlets.