Right-Wing Push for Article V Constitutional Convention Threatens Basic Liberties

Article V of the U.S. Constitution lays out the process of how the Constitution can be amended, how provisions can be added to the text of the Constitution. By design the Constitution is not easy to amend: only 27 amendments have been added to the Constitution since it was adopted in 1788. The method that’s been used to amend the Constitution is for two-thirds of each House of Congress to vote for it and then three- quarters of the states must ratify the amendment before it can be added to the Constitution.

Another method to amend the Constitution that bypasses Congress provides for a Constitutional convention to be convened if two-thirds (34) of the nation’s state legislatures call for one. But other than requiring three-quarters of states to ratify any proposed amendment, there are no rules outlined in the Constitution for how such a convention should be conducted.

Common Cause warns that out of sight of the media and most Americans, “wealthy donors, corporations, and radical far right actors are now pushing calls for an Article V Convention in states across the country in order reshape our constitution for their own benefit.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Viki Harrison, director of Common Cause’s Constitutional Convention & Protect Dissent Program, who talks about her work educating the public about the danger posed by groups working to convene an Article V Constitutional Convention that she believes poses a direct threat to America’s cherished rights, civil liberties and freedoms.