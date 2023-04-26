Dominion Lawsuit & Tucker Carlson’s Firing Won’t Diminish Fox News’ Toxic Propaganda Output

After months of court proceedings in Dominion Voting Systems’ defamation lawsuit against Fox News, the trial that was about to begin on April 18 was stopped when Fox agreed to pay $787.5 million in a negotiated settlement of the case. One of the largest settlements ever in a U.S. defamation case was centered on charges that the right-wing network promoted false conspiracy theories that Dominion was complicit in stealing the 2020 presidential election from Trump. In paying out nearly $800 million, Fox avoided further embarrassing revelations that were likely to be exposed in a trial.

Dominion will be proceeding with additional lawsuits against Trump lawyers Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell, Trump allies OverStock CEO Patrick Byrne and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell, as well as News Max and OANN. Fox and many of the other Dominion targets continue to face a parallel $2.7 billion defamation lawsuit filed by the Smartmatic voting technology company, alleging that Fox’s lies decimated its business.

Many critics of Fox News were disappointed that the trial was halted and that the Murdoch-owned company wasn’t forced to publicly admit that the news network and its hosts consciously lied to their audience, lies that were in large part responsible for feeding the rage of the Trump supporters who launched the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Peter Maass, a senior editor with The Intercept, who assesses the outcome of the Dominion-Fox News defamation lawsuit that he emphasizes was never undertaken to protect democracy from Fox’s toxic propaganda.