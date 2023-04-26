Willow Project ‘Climate Bomb’ is Gateway to More Oil, Gas Development in Fragile Arctic

ConocoPhillips’ Willow oil drilling project on the North Slope of Alaska is perhaps the largest fossil fuel venture on U.S. federal lands. If and when it becomes operational, it will produce 180,000 barrels a day, or 629 million barrels of oil over the course of its 30-year lifetime. The Trump administration approved the project in October 2020. But in August 2021, a federal judge rejected it, ruling on a lawsuit filed by the group Trustees for Alaska due to the project’s harmful impacts on the climate, nearby communities and area wildlife.

President Biden and his administration conducted another environmental review in 2022 and on March 13 approved a somewhat scaled back version of the Willow Project. Biden’s controversial decision on Willow broke his 2020 campaign pledge to permit no new drilling on federal land. On April 3, a federal court judge ruled against environmental groups seeking to block preliminary construction on the Willow drilling project.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Bridget Psarianos, senior attorney with Trustees for Alaska, about the impacts the project would have and the second lawsuit the trustees have filed to try to stop it.

For more information, visit Trustees For Alaska at trustees.org.

