Supreme Court Justice Thomas’ Ethics Violations Demand Congressional Action

Almost every city, state and federal government agency, including federal judges, have a code of ethics by which these civil servants and employees must abide. But, the nine justices on the Supreme Court are the only federal judges not bound by a Code of Conduct, but they are required to disclose gifts worth more than $480.

ProPublica recently reported that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas failed to disclose some 20 years of gifts, worth hundreds of thousands of dollars, that he received from his friend billionaire Harlan Crow, a GOP mega-donor. Crow paid for luxurious vacations, private jet trips, yacht cruises, and purchased property owned by Thomas, where his elderly mother still lives. Although Thomas had previously disclosed similar gifts, he stopped all reporting after the Los Angeles Times published a story in 2004 divulging that he had taken more gifts than any other justice on the high court. That same year, Thomas failed to recuse himself from an appeals case, even though the company being sued was part of Crow’s real estate empire.

Thomas had previously been criticized for declining to recuse himself from cases involving the 2020 presidential election and the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection, where his wife Ginni was deeply involved in promoting Trump’s Big Lie and supporting his plot to overturn the 2020 presidential election. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Brett Edkins, managing director of policy & political affairs with Stand Up America, who examines Thomas’ ethics violations and proposed congressional legislation that would require all Supreme Court justices adhere to a code of ethical conduct.

For more information, visit Stand Up America at standupamerica.com.

