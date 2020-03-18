Frayed U.S. Social Safety Net Cripples Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

After weeks of dismissing medical experts’ dire warnings about the deadly consequences of the coronavirus pandemic spreading across the globe, President Trump abruptly changed his tone, stopped issuing self-serving disinformation and publicly supported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines to slow the spread of the disease. Those guidelines advised all Americans to avoid social gatherings of more than 10 people, order takeout instead of dining at restaurants, close bars, decline unnecessary trips out and work from home if possible.

Many states have now closed schools, restaurants, theaters and fitness centers. But the shutting down of the economy in the U.S. and across the world has triggered the most serious collapse of the stock market since 1987 moving economists to forecast a recession. The House responded by approving emergency legislation that included providing free coronavirus testing, two weeks of paid sick leave and paid medical leave, strengthening unemployment insurance and boosting funds for Medicaid and food stamps. Meanwhile, the White House and Congress are discussing a larger stimulus package that could allocate close to $1 trillion that may include two rounds of $250 billion worth in checks sent directly to U.S. taxpayers.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Sasha Abramsky, a freelance journalist and author who raises serious concerns about the alarming inadequacy of the US social safety net, after years of austerity, that has crippled the government’s ability to effectively respond to the deadly coronavirus pandemic.