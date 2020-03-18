Media Coverage of Trump’s Coronavirus Lies Shouldn’t Overshadow Sound Crisis Reporting

During the escalating coronavirus crisis, President Trump, as he has done consistently in the first three years of his presidency, has blamed the media for what he claims is unfair criticism of his administration. In a March 8 tweet, Trump charged that “the fake news media is doing everything possible to make us look bad.” Even in the face of his government’s disastrous failure to secure and distribute critical coronavirus test kits across the nation, the president called the White House’s plan to combat the growing outbreak in the U.S. “perfectly coordinated and fine tuned.”

When NBC News reporter Kristin Welker asked the president at a March 13 press conference if he is to blame for the lag in testing, Mr. Trump responded by saying. “No, I don’t take responsibility at all” and falsely blamed the previous Obama administration. Almost on a daily basis, the president has issued false and misleading information about the virus, from assuring Americans that the virus was “very much under control” in late February to maintaining that “anybody that needs a test gets a test.” The self-congratulatory statements were an obvious and crude attempt to minimize the threat COVID-19 posed to the nation in order to bolster Trump’s standing in his re-election campaign.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Neil deMause, an author and journalist who formerly served as news editor at the Village Voice. Here, he takes a critical look at U.S. corporate media coverage of Trump’s handling of the global coronavirus pandemic.

