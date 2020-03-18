A purge of princes and aides continued across Saudi Arabia on March 7 after the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, claimed to have foiled a coup being plotted by two of the country’s most senior royals.

A day after millions of Mexican women stayed at home to protest the rising number of women and girls who have been brutally murdered in the country — and the failure of successive governments’ efforts to stop a crisis in which around 10 women are murdered every day, President Andreas Manual Lopez Obrador is resisting any new strategies to stop the femicide.

The United Auto Workers is under federal investigation for fostering a “culture of corruption,” which led to the recent indictment of former UAW President Gary Jones for misusing over $1 million in union funds spent on resorts, golf, cigars, steak dinners and liquor. To date, three Chrysler executives, nine union officials and the widow of a deceased UAW vice president have been convicted of crimes.

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.