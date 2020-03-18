A purge of princes and aides continued across Saudi Arabia on March 7 after the kingdom’s crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, claimed to have foiled a coup being plotted by two of the country’s most senior royals.
The United Auto Workers is under federal investigation for fostering a “culture of corruption,” which led to the recent indictment of former UAW President Gary Jones for misusing over $1 million in union funds spent on resorts, golf, cigars, steak dinners and liquor. To date, three Chrysler executives, nine union officials and the widow of a deceased UAW vice president have been convicted of crimes.
