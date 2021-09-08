Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice to Address the Climate Crisis Through a Feminist Lens

Climate change is the hottest topic on the planet, as catastrophes of wildfires, hurricanes, flooding and droughts take center stage around the world. From Sept. 25 through 30, the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network, or WECAN, is hosting the virtual Global Women’s Assembly for Climate Justice, bringing together speakers and attendees from around the globe to address the critical issues connected to these disasters through a feminist lens.

The Assembly calls on women and feminists to stand at the forefront of policy-making, and through this gathering will call for immediate action to address the climate emergency.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Osprey Orielle Lake, executive director of WECAN, who talks about the topics to be explored at the Global Women’s Assembly and the fundamental causes of the climate crisis.

Learn more about the Global Assembly for Climate Justice, which is free and open to all genders, by visiting the Women’s Earth and Climate Action Network WECAN at wecaninternational.org, WECAN Assembly for Climate Justice at wecaninternational.org/womens- assembly and WECAN Assembly for Climate Justice on Facebook at fb.me/e/25eXYUJda.

