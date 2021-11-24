GOP’s Embrace of Violence Endangers U.S. Democracy

The Kenosha, Wisconsin jury’s decision to acquit 18-year-old Kyle Rittenhouse on all charges related to his shooting to death two racial justice protesters and severely wounding a third man during demonstrations following the August 2020 police shooting of a 29-year-old black man, Jacob Blake, sent shock waves across the U.S. White supremacist and far right militia groups saw the verdict as a victory and elevated Rittenhouse as a hero. So, too, did Republican House Reps. Madison Cawthorn, Matt Gaetz and Paul Gosar, who offered the job of congressional intern to Rittenhouse, a teenager who has no other qualification for the job other than murdering two social justice activists.

The Republican party and their allies’ embrace of violence is now a staple of their members’ rhetoric and action. Dozens of GOP politicians lionized the insurrectionists who assaulted the Capitol on Jan. 6 to overturn an election, killing five people. And after the House voted to censure Rep. Gosar for posting an anime video depicting himself killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez and attacking President Biden, Republican leaders failed to condemn his behavior. Additionally, at the local level, right-wing death threats are now common, targeting public health, education and election officials. A recent poll found that 30 percent of Republicans believe that “they may have to resort to violence in order to save our country.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ruth Ben-Ghiat, professor of history and Italian studies at New York University, who discusses her views on the rise of armed white supremacist groups in the U.S., the embrace of extremism and violence within the Republican Party and the threat to America’s democracy.