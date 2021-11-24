The Sacrifice of Essential Workers During Pandemic Led to Mass Resignations and Labor Strikes

The oronavirus pandemic has caused major disruptions of everyday life in the U.S. – and globally — in many different ways. One effect was the shake-up in the labor force, with millions of workers choosing to leave their jobs — and being in no hurry to take a new one. Another is the massive “pandemic strike wave” that has washed over the country.

Mike Elk is the senior labor reporter and founder of PayDayReport.com. His outlet was the first to recognize the U.S. strike wave and he has compiled a database of more than 1,600 walkouts since March 2020. His reporting found that as many as 100,000 workers had participated in strikes, including fast food workers, hospital staff, and manufacturing workers. Elk believes that this wave of labor strikes is different from past worker uprisings because, he says, “instead of calling upon unions and going on traditional strikes, many non-union workers organized on social media and simply walked out.”

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Elk about the scope of this year’s labor actions and the reasons behind them. He begins by discussing the importance of the term “essential workers.”