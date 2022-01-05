Halting NATO’s Eastward Expansion Would Help Resolve U.S.-Russia Ukraine Crisis

As the buildup of up to 100,000 Russian troops along the Ukraine-Russian border continues to increase tensions and fear of war, U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian president Vladimir Putin had a nearly one hour conversation on Dec. 30. After the call Biden said he had warned Putin that if he makes any military incursions into Ukraine, the U.S. will impose severe sanctions and increase America’s presence in Europe. In a subsequent call with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky on Jan. 2, Biden said that Washington and its allies would “respond decisively” if Russia were to invade Ukraine.

For it’s part, Moscow is demanding a ban on Ukraine entering the NATO military alliance, and a limit to the deployment of troops and weapons to NATO’s eastern flank, in effect returning NATO forces to where they were stationed in 1997, before the alliance undertook an eastward expansion.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and an adjunct professor of international relations at Johns Hopkins University. From 1966 through 1986 Goodman served as a senior analyst with the CIA and the State Department Bureau of Intelligence and Research. Here, he examines post-cold war history to better understand the current rise in tensions along the Ukraine border, while also assessing US corporate media’s coverage of the crisis.

For more information visit Mel Goodman’s website at melvingoodman.com and the Center for International Policy at internationalpolicy.org.