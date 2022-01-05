Occupy Biden Protest Encampment Calls on President to ‘Declare a Climate Emergency’

Starting on Christmas Day and ending on New Year’s Day, more than 200 people spent part or all of that week at OccupyBiden, a protest encampment on public land less than a mile from Pres. Joe Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The activists who gathered had two demands: That Biden declare a climate emergency, and thereafter he direct his executive departments to reject any more permits for fossil fuel projects.

The week included music, teach-ins, a candlelight ceremony on New Year’s Eve, and the screening of the climate crisis parody film, “Don’t Look Up.” The action ended with a rally, closing ritual and a march as close as they could get to Biden’s house, until they ran into a jersey barrier and the Secret Service.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who supported the action, spoke with Karen Igou, a local shop owner and founder of Extinction Rebellion Delaware, and Coby Owens, a local activist and volunteer with the Working Families Party. Together they spoke about the week’s events and what happens next.