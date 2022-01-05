Occupy Biden Protest Encampment Calls on President to ‘Declare a Climate Emergency’

Interview with climate activists Karen Igou and Coby Owens, conducted by Melinda Tuhus

Starting on Christmas Day and ending on New Year’s Day, more than 200 people spent part or all of that week at OccupyBiden, a protest encampment on public land less than a mile from Pres. Joe Biden’s private residence in Wilmington, Delaware. The activists who gathered had two demands: That Biden declare a climate emergency, and thereafter he direct his executive departments to reject any more permits for fossil fuel projects.

The week included music, teach-ins, a candlelight ceremony on New Year’s Eve, and the screening of the climate crisis parody film, “Don’t Look Up.” The action ended with a rally, closing ritual and a march as close as they could get to Biden’s house, until they ran into a jersey barrier and the Secret Service.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus, who supported the action, spoke with Karen Igou, a local shop owner and founder of Extinction Rebellion Delaware, and Coby Owens, a local activist and volunteer with the Working Families Party. Together they spoke about the week’s events and what happens next.

