Major Challenges Ahead for Chile’s New Progressive President

Interview with René Rojas, assistant professor in human development at the College of Community & Public Affairs, Binghamton University, conducted by Scott Harris

In a historic victory, a one-time leftist student leader and progressive legislator Gabriel Boric won Chile’s Dec. 19th presidential election. After decisively winning a runoff election against right wing opponent Jose Antonio Kast, the 35-year-old will become Chile’s youngest president and most progressive leader since a U.S. backed military coup led by General Augusto Pinochet overthrew the government of Salvador Allende in 1973.

Boric rose to national prominence during massive protests in October 2019, when initial widespread anger at transit fare increases escalated into demands to repair Chile’s privatized pension and healthcare system — and a democratic process to re-write the Pinochet-era constitution.

Between The Line’s Scott Harris spoke with René Rojas, assistant professor in Human Development at the College of Community and Public Affairs, Binghamton University, who assesses the major challenges that president-elect Boric will face, that includes a divided Congress and guiding the constitutional process, when he takes office on March 11.