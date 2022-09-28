Iran’s Morality Police Arrest and Death of Mahsa Amini Triggers Explosion of Protest

More than 80 Iranian cities have exploded in protest after the death of Mahsa Amini, who died after the nation’s notorious “morality police” arrested the 22-year-old woman for allegedly wearing her headscarf too loosely. Amini died on Sept. 16, three days after her arrest in Tehran. Many Iranians decried that she was beaten by police before she collapsed in a government run “re-education center.” Iranian officials deny Amini was assaulted, claiming she died after suffering a heart attack. But her family maintains that she did not have a pre-existing heart condition.

Women have been at the forefront of protests across Iran, with many burning their hijabs, or head scarves, in bonfires and others publicly cutting their hair. Protesters who openly condemn the Islamic Republic’s restrictions on women and government leaders have clashed with riot police, leaving at least 76 people dead and more than 1,200 arrested since the unrest began. This, the most serious challenge to Iran’s government since the outbreak of post-election protests in 2009, comes as talks between Washington and Tehran on reviving the International Iran nuclear agreement have stalled.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Ryan Costello, policy director with the National Iranian American Council, who examines the grievances behind the widespread protests in Iran and the determination of young people to change a system where many believe they have no future.

For more information, visit the National Iranian American Council at niacouncil.org.

