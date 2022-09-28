New Haven Youth Activists Demand City Government Implement Proactive Climate Policies

Three years ago on March 15, 2019, an estimated 1.4 million young people and supporters in 128 countries skipped school or work for what was then the largest youth-led day of climate protests in history. On Sept. 23, the fourth such youth-led global climate strike demanded that their leaders take urgent action to protect humanity and all living things from climate catastrophe.

In New Haven, Connecticut, high school students active in the local climate movement and some alumnae now in college led a rally around the city’s downtown Green and marched to City Hall where they conducted a die-in on the steps, sounding a drum once for each year of inaction on the climate since the 1992 Rio Climate Summit.

For the past several years, this youth group has promoted climate education, green jobs and renewable energy-fueled public transportation and electrification. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Patricia Joseph, an active member of the New Haven Climate Movement who graduated from high school last spring and is currently a first-year student at Yale University in New Haven. Here Joseph, who served as the Sept. 23 climate strike rally’s co-emcee, discusses her group’s recent actions and demands on city government to implement proactive climate policies.

For more information visit the New Haven Climate Movement at newhavenclimatemovement.org.