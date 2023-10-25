Israel’s Planned Gaza Ground Offensive Could Trigger Wider Middle East War

In the two weeks since Hamas terrorists committed atrocities across southern Israel killing 1,400 civilian men, women and children, the Israeli military has engaged in collective punishment of the 2.3 million Palestinians living in Gaza. Intensive missile and bombing attacks have killed more than 5,000 Palestinian civilians, including more than 2,000 children.

UN Secretary General António Guterres, Pope Francis and heads of state around the world have condemned Hamas for its brutal terrorist attack, and expressed concern that Israel’s siege and blockade of Gaza will kill many more innocent civilians and trigger a regional war.

With Israel’s planned ground assault on Gaza many observers share the concern that the conflict could soon expand into a broader Middle East war. As Israel exchanges fire with powerful Hezbollah forces across its northern border with Lebanon, the U.S. has sent two aircraft carriers to the region and accused Iran of “actively facilitating” rocket and drone attacks by its proxy groups on American bases in Iraq and Syria. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Mel Goodman, a senior fellow at the Center for International Policy and former CIA analyst, who assesses growing concern that the war between Israel and Hamas in Gaza could soon spin out of control and ignite a dangerous wider Middle East conflict.

MEL GOODMAN: So it seems to me you have to consider the possibility of a wider engagement in that region. And if Hezbollah got into the war, they could do the kind of damage to Israel that Hamas is just not capable of doing. They have far more sophisticated rockets and even missiles with good guidance technology. They have tens of thousands of these things that have been smuggled into Lebanon through Syria, which is why Israel stepped up its bombing of Syrian airfields in the past two weeks, which is part of the widening engagement that no one is really talking about.

I think to date, Hezbollah has been very careful because I think all of the fighting that I’m aware of has been in this region called Shabba Farms, which is a disputed region on the Lebanese-Israeli border. Hezbollah knows darn well and Netanyahu has emphasized this many times, that if they get involved in this war, Beirut is going to be leveled. There’s going to be massive destruction. And we’ve seen that before. We saw that in 2006. And of course, it was an Israeli strategic blunder to go into Lebanon in the first place in 1982. And, we had to send Marines in to pull Israeli chestnuts out of the fire, which led to the attacks on our embassy and the Marine barracks in 1983.

These accusations with regard to Iran, I think are made without any evidence whatsoever. I think the Biden administration used intelligence transparency to great effect when Russia went into Ukraine in 2022. If they want to have some credibility among the American public and more importantly the international public where opinion is shifting in the direction of Hamas because of what the Israelis are doing in Gaza, they’re gonna have to be a little more transparent.

Just to say White House and State Department spokesmen have been saying that Iran is stepping up its engagement, we don’t know that. We do know that there are forces that have gotten support from Iran over the years, including Hamas and Hezbollah and some of the more fundamentalist groups in the Middle East.

But the problem with Iran is we need to be talking to Iran. You know, this was the blunder that Trump made when he pulled the United States out of the Iran Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which covered the de-nuclearization in terms of weaponry in the Iran nuclear program. But, it could be a self-fulfilling prophecy the way we’re dealing with Iran and the fact that we’re sending two carrier task forces to the Mediterranean at the same time we’re saying we’re not gonna get involved militarily? I mean, that’s just bizarre to me. Obviously it’s there just an attempt to intimidate Hezbollah and Iran, but what if Iran decides to do some military engagement against Israeli positions or U.S. forces?

We still have 2,500 troops in Iraq. So the potential for a wider engagement, I think is a realistic scenario. I think it would be something no one really wants. I don’t think Iran really wants to challenge the United States. I don’t think the United States is looking for war. I don’t think Hezbollah really wants to see again, the suffering that will ensue from Israeli bombing raids over Lebanon.

But, you know, I think of World War I, that’s the war to me that no one really wanted, and it ended in the worst kind of war of attrition — trench warfare — that we’ve seen in modern times. So this should be part of the calculations.

SCOTT HARRIS: Mel, I did want to ask you about a ceasefire. There are growing demands around the world for a ceasefire and cessation of the bombing of Gaza to allow humanitarian aid to the people, the 2.3 million people living in Gaza who’ve had their water, food, and medical supplies cut off. What can President Biden do, if anything, to exert pressure on Israel to stall this impending, we’re told, ground invasion of Gaza that could set things off in a horrible way?

MEL GOODMAN: Well, we’ve been led to believe that he has made these points in private. He’s said very little in public, but I think that the one remark about “don’t be consumed by rage,” that was a direct allusion to our rage after 9/11 when we did much more damage to ourselves and to others by going into Iraq where we still are — or Afghanistan for 20 years.

So Biden knows what he’s talking about, but we know that Netanyahu will do anything to hold onto military power. He’s very Trumpian in that regard. That’s his battle with the Supreme Court of Israel and trying to weaken the authority of the Supreme Court that’s in part to keep himself out of jail because of the various federal charges that are being made against Netanyahu.

But in terms of the calls for ceasefire, it’s interesting that there’s demonstrations now in Israel. They want the hostages back. They’re willing to put off or maybe even abstain from an invasion to get the hostages back. And I think that’s what Hamas has maneuvered itself into in trying to capture the attention of the mainstream media around the world and social media by the release of what is now for hostages.

For more information, visit Mel Goodman’s website at melvingoodman.com and the Center for International Policy at internationalpolicy.org.

Listen to Scott Harris’ in-depth interview with Melvin Goodman (22:15) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

For the best listening experience and to never miss an episode, subscribe to Between The Lines on your favorite podcast app or platform: Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Stitcher, Google Podcasts, Amazon Music, Tunein + Alexa, Castbox, Overcast, Podfriend, iHeartRadio, Castro, Pocket Casts, RSS Feed.

Or subscribe to our Between The Lines and Counterpoint Weekly Summary.