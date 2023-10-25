This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 25, 2023

The worst drought to impact the Amazon River in over a century has dramatically lowered water levels, cutting off isolated indigenous villages as boats used as essential transportation for supplies of food, water, and medicines, are stranded. In recent days, NGO groups have responded by delivering critical supplies.

Big cities and states across the US are pushing for expedited work authorization permits from the Biden administration in order to allow the growing number of asylum seekers across the nation to find work and leave overcrowded shelters. In September the Biden administration announced it would provide temporary legal status to Venezuelan migrants who arrived before August.

Since Hurricane Katrina slammed through New Orleans in 2005, a new $150 billion disaster restoration industry has grown, responding to extreme weather events like hurricanes, tornadoes, and wildfires. Low wage immigrant workers hired by contractors often endure toxic work conditions, with little protection.

