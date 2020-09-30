Kentucky Prosecutor Failed to Deliver Justice for Breonna Taylor and Her Family

On September 23rd Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron announced the long-awaited grand jury decision in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor by Louisville police. The grand jury ruled that none of the officers involved in Taylor’s death will be indicted for murder or manslaughter. Only one of the officers, Brett Hankison, is being charged with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment for firing his gun into a neighbor’s apartment. The Attorney General maintained that the use of force by officers was justified because Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, was the first to fire his gun when police burst into the apartment, wounding one of the officers.

Breonna Taylor’s family reacted with anger and disappointment, as they demanded the release of grand jury proceeding transcripts. The decision not to charge the officers who killed Taylor triggered renewed racial justice protests in Louisville and across the U.S.

In addition to leaked police body camera video in the aftermath of the shooting, a grand juror in the Breonna Taylor case has charged that Kentucky’s attorney general may have misrepresented to the public the case he presented to the panel, and urged full disclosure of the proceedings. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Arisha Hatch, Vice President of Color Of Change, who talks about her group’s response to the Kentucky Attorney General’s decision not to bring charges against police officers who killed Breonna Taylor in her own apartment.

