A groundbreaking investigation by the New York Times revealed that President Donald Trump paid only $750 in federal income taxes the year he won the presidency, and the same amount during his first year in the White House. The Times report, based on the president’s tax returns the publication says was leaked to them by sources with legal access, states that Trump paid no taxes in 10 of the 15 years prior to his presidential campaign. Questions raised in the report include whether or not Trump illegally misrepresented his income and taxes, and the extent of his failure as a businessman. The president consistently refused to release his taxes over the four years of his time in office, whereas all presidential candidates (except for Trump and Gerald Ford) since Richard Nixon have released theirs prior to taking office. Even Vice President Mike Pence has released his tax returns.

The average U.S. citizen pays $12,200 in taxes each year — 16 times what the president has paid. The spotlight on Trump’s taxes draws attention to long running demands for reform of the U.S. tax system to ensure the wealthiest Americans aren’t able to use complex loopholes to avoid paying their fair share in taxes, which exacerbates historic levels of economic inequality.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Karen Hobert Flynn, president of Common Cause, who assesses the significance of the Times’ report on the president’s non-payment of taxes, the impact if any on the Nov. 3 election and the exposure of Trump and his family members to future criminal charges.

For more information, visit Common Cause at CommonCause.org.