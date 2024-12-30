Last Chance Campaign Asks Biden to Release Leonard Peltier Before Leaving Office

On Dec. 1, President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter for any crimes he may have committed. On Dec. 12, the outgoing president granted clemency, consisting of 39 pardons and 1,499 commutations. Commutation reduces a sentence, totally or partially, that is then being served, but does not change the fact of conviction, imply innocence or remove civil penalties that apply to the convicted person, such as loss of voting privileges. Just before Christmas, Biden commuted the death sentences of 37 of the 40 men on federal death row to life in prison without the possibility of release.

One petition the president hasn’t acted on yet is commuting the two life sentences that American Indian Movement activist Leonard Peltier is serving after being convicted of “aiding and abetting” the murder of two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge reservation in South Dakota in 1975. Peltier, who’s been in prison five decades, has always maintained his innocence. No direct evidence tying him to the crime was introduced at his trial. Two other AIM activists were acquitted of murder almost 50 years ago after claiming self-defense.

Now the National Association of Criminal Defense Lawyers has added its voice to scores of organizations and individuals around the world who are calling on Joe Biden to release Peltier, 80 years old and in poor health, so he can spend any remaining days at home with his family. The group recently sent a letter to Biden seeking clemency for Peltier. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Chris Wellborn, president of the National Association of Defense Lawyers, about why his group decided to take up Peltier’s case.