Trump-GOP Attack on Transgender Community Elicits Disturbingly Weak Democratic Party Response

Throughout his 2024 election campaign, Donald Trump focused on three main issues: the demonization of immigrants of color, defaming members of the transgender community, and his pledge to weaponize the government to exact retribution on his perceived political enemies. Despite Trump’s record of pathological lies, divisive rhetoric, a 34-count felony conviction, inciting the violent Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection and being found liable for sexual assault, the real estate developer and former reality TV star was elected by a narrow margin on Nov. 5, winning less than 50 percent of the vote.

Although the national debate on transgender rights wasn’t a top issue for most voters, Trump and Republicans spent $215 million alone on network TV ads that vilified transgender people who make up just 1 percent of the US population. For years now, opposition to trans rights has been a major focus of the Republican party’s culture war. Since the beginning of 2023, GOP-governed states across the country have passed dozens of laws restricting trans people’s options for gender-affirming medical care, sports participation and public restroom access.

The FBI’s annual report on hate crimes for 2023, released in September, found incidents of crimes targeting Americans for their sexual orientation or gender identity rose to record numbers, even as violence in the nation overall continues to drop. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Parker Molloy, publisher of the “Present Age” newsletter. Parker, a trans person herself, talks about her recent article, “One Day in Anti-Trans America,” reporting on government attacks on trans rights, and the Democrats’ disturbingly weak response to this assault on the transgender community.