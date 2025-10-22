LNG Terminals Decimate Louisiana’s Once Thriving Commercial Fishing Industry

Along the Gulf Coast of Louisiana and Texas, at least six liquefied natural gas (LNG) export terminals are already operating, with several more under construction and even more proposed. The US is now the largest exporter of methane gas in the world, but it must be liquefied so it can be transported in super tankers, a process that consumes a huge amount of energy.

All of this industrial development has wreaked havoc on the natural environment, the health of the residents and their ability to make a living apart from working for a fossil fuel company. Cameron, in western Louisiana, was once known as a major fishing hub, but no longer.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Eddie Lejuine, a 62-year-old commercial fisherman from Cameron, who traveled with other Gulf residents to Washington, D.C. in September to protest the continued buildout of LNG facilities. The group met with government agency representatives and politicians, and participated in a Petrostate Tour organized by Third Act Actions Lab. They also visited the offices of powerful fossil fuel industry promoters including the American Petroleum Institute, the American Gas Association and Venture Global, the company behind the construction of two LNG terminals in Cameron. Here Lejuine talks about the decimation of fishing in his community and fisherfolks’ efforts to hold Venture Global accountable.

