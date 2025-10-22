This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Oct. 22, 2025

Pakistan and Afghanistan engaged in their most serious border fight since the Taliban took control of the country in August 2021. The fighting began as the Taliban’s Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi was on a diplomatic mission to India, Pakistan’s principal foe. A weekend of battles ended with dozens killed, which ended after a cease fire was negotiated by Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Over the summer, President Trump signed an executive order threatening to withhold federal funds from states and cities that have instituted “cashless bail” programs. Trump’s order directs U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi to identify which jurisdictions have “substantially eliminated cash bail,” though it does not define what exactly that means. Some legal experts say they expect challenges in court, as has happened with previous efforts to tie federal funding to state or local policies.

Small family farmers and community advocates in Wisconsin recently won a court battle against industrial scale factory farms. A Wisconsin appeals court ruled that the state’s Department of Natural Resources has the authority to regulate factory farms.

