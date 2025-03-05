Trump Launches Campaign of Threats and Intimidation to Suppress US Press Freedom

Since his first term in the White House, Donald Trump has labeled the media and journalists as the “enemy of the people,” a tactic lifted directly from the authoritarian playbook that advises would-be despots to attack the press and dismiss any criticism as “fake news.”

After his 2024 election win, Trump has escalated his attacks on the press by suing multiple media outlets for reporting he dislikes, including the CBS show 60 Minutes, ABC anchor George Stephanopoulos and The Des Moines Register. The White House has also barred the Associated Press from covering White House events because the AP refused to refer to the Gulf of Mexico as the “Gulf of America,” as he decreed in a January executive order. More recently the Trump regime has ended nearly a century of practice in which the independent White House Correspondents’ Association selected a rotating group of news outlets to cover the president inside the White House and on trips. Now the president himself selects the journalists who get to ask him questions. The White House Correspondents’ Association condemned the action, declaring that “This move tears at the independence of a free press in the U.S.,” and announced it would no longer distribute White House pool reports that the “public can no longer trust.”

The Trump administration has openly discussed using the Federal Communications Commission to target the licenses of radio and TV outlets whose reporting they disagree with. Meanwhile, billionaire owners of major media outlets have intervened in newsroom policies to demonstrate their fealty to Donald Trump in order to deter retaliation. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Katherine Jacobsen, Canada, and Caribbean program coordinator with the Committee to Protect Journalists, who takes a critical look at Trump’s alarming campaign of threats and intimidation to suppress U.S. press freedom.

For more information, visit the Committee for Protect Journalists at cpj.org.