North Carolina Neighbors Employed Mutual Aid in Ongoing Recovery from Hurricane Helene’s Destruction

Last September, Hurricane Helene struck North Carolina, resulting in severe damage and 106 deaths. Western North Carolina around Asheville was hardest hit. While the downtown was spared, the arts district along the French Broad River was devastated, and outlying rural areas also suffered catastrophic damage.

Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus visited friends in the area in June, and saw firsthand some of the damage and ongoing recovery efforts. Padma Dyvine and her husband, who live in the hamlet of Bat Cave, were airlifted from their home by helicopter when fallen trees blocked their ability to leave their home and get supplies. The couple spent 55 days as refugees, moving back home just before Thanksgiving. Increases in hurricane strength and rainfall due to the worsening climate crisis are predicted to make future hurricane seasons more dangerous over time.

Here Dyvine talks about the physical and emotional toll the hurricane has taken on her community, and what they’re doing to heal, collectively across the political spectrum from MAGA to progressive. She debunks Trump’s false charge that FEMA wasn’t helpful in recovery and worries about the future now that the Trump administration has cut hundreds of millions of dollars from FEMA’s budget, threatening to eliminate the agency entirely.