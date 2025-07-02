The Chaos and Dire Consequences of Supreme Court’s Ruling on Birthright Citizenship

The U.S. Supreme Court’s June 27th 6 to 3 Ruling on President Trump’s executive order eliminating the U.S. Constitution’s guarantee of birthright citizenship, did not rule on the constitutionality of birthright citizenship itself. Instead, the high court reviewed Trump administration’s request to partially halt nationwide injunctions blocking Trump’s order ending birthright citizenship.

In their ruling the six extremist justices blocked federal district judges from issuing sweeping injunctions that shield everyone in the country from a president’s policy that they deem illegal or unconstitutional. The court said federal judges can only grant relief or protections to individuals or groups who filed a specific lawsuit in their judicial district. This means that a president’s unconstitutional policies will be imposed in some areas of the country, while being blocked in others—creating a chaotic and confusing patchwork of rules. One door left open in the ruling appears to allow class action lawsuits to be filed in order to block President Trump’s illegal policies on a national level.

In her dissent Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote, “The Court’s decision is nothing less than an open invitation for the Government to bypass the Constitution.” Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Dulce Guzman, Executive Director of Alianza Americas, who discusses her group’s response to Supreme Court ruling and next steps in defending the U.S. Constitution from Trump regime authoritarian rule.

