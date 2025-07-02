As the Trump GOP ‘Mafia State’ Relentlessly Attacks the Foundations of Democracy, is There Reason for Hope?

As Donald Trump nears completing six months in office, he’s followed through on multiple promises made during the 2024 campaign. Trump’s launched militaristic nationwide mass deportations, where masked ICE agents are abducting non-citizens, primarily people of color off the street, where even U.S. citizen children battling cancer and other diseases have been deported — clearly betraying his pledge to target dangerous criminals and “the worst of the worst.” Over the objections of California Gov. Gavin Newsom, Trump deployed the U.S. military to Los Angeles to suppress angry protests that erupted against ICE agent’s brutal treatment of migrant workers.

The regime is also engaged in eliminating entire federal agencies, as it attacks Trump’s perceived enemies including media companies, law firms, universities and judges who ruled against the president’s executive orders. The DOJ has been directed to open vengeance-driven criminal investigations against former staff members, as Democratic mayors, U.S. House representatives and U.S. senators are arrested or physically assaulted.

Meanwhile, the Republican-controlled Congress is on track to pass Trump’s federal budget bill that will be the largest transfer of wealth from working-class families to the ultra-wealthy, cutting $1 trillion in Medicaid and Medicare funds, while giving the wealthiest Americans record tax breaks. When enacted, some 17 million Americans will lose healthcare coverage and millions of families and children will lose access to SNAP program nutritional benefits. The pace of Trump regime assaults on the foundations of democracy are continuous and overwhelming, where surveys now find Trump to be the most unpopular president in 70 years. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with best-selling author Sarah Kendzior, who examines how Trump’s erratic and cruel conduct is fraying American’s nerves, as she takes hope in Zohran Mamdani’s victory in New York City’s Democratic mayoral primary.