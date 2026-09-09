Between The Lines – Sept. 9, 2026 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Sept. 9, 2026 – Full ShowListen to the full show here September 9, 2026Ret. U.S. Army Col. Lawrence B. Wilkerson: Secretary of War Pete Hegseth Poses a Clear and Present DangerSteve Ellner: Brazen Neocolonial Piracy: U.S.-Venezuela 100-Year Oil DealMelinda Tuhus: After Wave of Violent ICE Raids and Terror, Danbury, CT Residents Protest and ResistBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Sept. 9, 2026 Subscribe to our Podcast Subscribe to our Email List:Subscribe to our Weekly Summary