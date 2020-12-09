Our Revolution PAC Fighting for a Progressive Future, Pushes Biden Left

As Donald Trump and most Republicans continued their dishonest and dangerous campaign to overturn the outcome of the Nov. 3 presidential election, progressive Democrats and activist groups are assessing President-elect Joe Biden’s staff and Cabinet appointments to his incoming administration.

One early frontrunner for the important job of Health and Human Services Secretary, that will play a critical role in managing the coronavirus pandemic, was Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo. However, after progressive activists criticized Gov. Raimondo’s handling of the pandemic in her state, and caving in to lobbyists to issue an executive order giving legal liability protections to nursing homes, she dropped out. Biden instead appointed California Attorney General Xavier Becerra, whose activism fighting the Trump agenda earned him praise from leading progressives. Other Biden appointments greeted with criticism, included retired Army Gen. Lloyd Austin III, nominated to be defense secretary, who served on the board of direc­tors of the pow­er­ful weapons manufacturer Raytheon.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Joseph Geevarghese, national executive director of Our Revolution, a progressive political action organization born from Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign. Here, he talks about his group’s successful candidate endorsements in the 2020 election, moving the incoming Biden administration toward adopting progressive policies, and their work in the two critical Senate runoff elections in Georgia on Jan. 5.

For more information, visit Our Revolution at OurRevolution.com and Our Revolution 2020 Election Endorsements at OurRevolution.com/ gotv.