Between The Lines – Dec. 9, 2020 – Full Show

December 9, 2020

Ruth Ben-Ghiat: Trump-GOP Authoritarianism: An Ongoing Threat to U.S. Democracy

Joseph Geevarghese: Our Revolution's Endorsed Progressive Candidates Win Big 

Wanda Bertram: Pandemic Closes Courts, Strands Hundreds of Thousands in Dangerous Jails Awaiting Trials

Bob Nixon: This Week's Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 9, 2020