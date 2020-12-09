• Since 2017, the Trump regime has imposed sanctions on more than 8,600 officials and other individuals around the world, a far greater number than imposed by the previous Obama and George W. Bush administrations. Many of those sanctioned are linked to Iran and Shia-dominant Arab nations including Syria and Iraq.

