Pandemic Exposes Failings of U.S. Food Chain 

When the coronavirus first struck the U.S, the response was varied across the country, but many Americans fearing the unknown stocked up on basic food items, as they would in expecting a blizzard, a hurricane or some other emergency. The result was empty store shelves, which generated panic buying and hoarding, further disrupting the food supply chain.

A second level of disruption occurred as workers employed in meat processing plants, warehouses and grocery stores contracted the virus, causing industry shutdowns and shortages of certain products such as pork and beef.

As the U.S. economy lost a 20.5 million jobs in April, pushing the unemployment rate to 14.7%, millions of Americans without a job or a paycheck joined long lines at food banks. With hundreds of thousands lining up for a box of basic groceries, food banks struggled to keep up with demand.

While increasing numbers of Americans go hungry, farmers and large agribusinesses are dumping milk and produce, breaking eggs and euthanizing livestock that they can no longer sell amid the coronavirus economic lockdown. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Amanda Starbuck, Senior Food Researcher and Policy Analyst at Food & Water Watch. Here she discusses how the coronavirus pandemic has exposed the failures of the U.S. food system, and her group’s advocacy for structural change to improve worker safety, as well as public and environmental health.

