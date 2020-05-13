While President Trump is blaming a Chinese laboratory for releasing the coronavirus, Beijing is focused on containing the pandemic, and launching new diplomatic initiatives in the Persian Gulf and the greater Middle East.

After two months of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States and a nearly15 percent unemployment rate, former Vice President Joe Biden has opened up a single digit lead in national polls over Donald Trump. Still, Trump who is on live TV everyday, has an advantage in states with large white populations in swing Midwestern states like Wisconsin.

Progressive New York Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez (or “AOC”) is facing a well-funded primary challenge from former CNBC correspondent Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, who is backed by the right wing U.S. Chamber of Commerce with funding from dozens of Wall Street financiers.

