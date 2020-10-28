Mass Mobilization: The Most Effective Tactic to Protect the U.S. Election

While President Trump and Vice President Pence attend large campaign rallies across the U.S. with few precautions against the spread of the coronavirus, the deadly pandemic that has killed more than 225,000 Americans has reached a new record high of daily infections. Despite the health crisis, the Trump campaign, Republican state legislatures, some federal judges and the Supreme Court have aggressively pushed to limit safe options for voters to cast their ballots, and ruled to disqualify the extended count of mail-in ballots in some states, even if post-marked before Election Day.

After the president’s relentless months-long dishonest campaign claiming that mail-in ballots are fraudulent, and his declaration that he cannot lose re-election unless it’s rigged, there’s growing concern that Trump and the GOP are laying the groundwork to steal the Nov. 3 election.

Because many Democrats are casting their votes by mail and large numbers of Republicans are planning to vote in-person, it’s possible that President Trump will appear to have won on election night, even if he ultimately loses if and when all the votes are counted – the so-called “Red Mirage” scenario. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jim Lafferty, former executive director of the Los Angeles office of the National Lawyers Guild, who assesses the threats to the Nov. 3 election, and his belief that mass mobilization is the only sure way to defend the election.