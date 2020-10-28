• Rising tensions over access to water in the Rio Grande Valley exploded in September when angry farmers in Mexico’s northern state of Chihuahua seized La Boquilla Dam. Mexico faced a late October deadline to divert 500 million cubic meters of water to the Rio Grande River on the Texas border, as part of their obligation in a 1944 water-sharing agreement. In exchange, Mexico is given access to Colorado River water.

(“Mexican Water Wars: Dam Seized, Troops Deployed in Protest About Sharing With the US,” Los Angeles Times, Sept. 11, 2020; “A Water Treaty Has Aided Mexican Farmers and US Farmers for Decades, This Year’s Its Wreaking Havoc,” Texas Monthly, Oct. 2, 2020)

• A group of progressive activists that includes U.S. Reps. Alexan­dria Oca­sio-Cortez of New York, Ayan­na Press­ley of Massachusetts, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota and Rashi­da Tlaib of Michigan ran for Congress as Democratic candidates in 2018, and won stunning victories. This band of orga­niz­ers-turned- legislators, known as the “Squad,” have helped re-en­er­gize left-wing elec­toral pol­i­tics. Now, they’re get­ting reinforcements.

(“The Squad Is Growing: A New Crew of Left Challengers Is Bringing Movement Politics to Congress,” In These Times, Oct. 15 2020)