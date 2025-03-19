Public Citizen Pushing Back Against Trump Regime’s Onslaught of Lawlessness

Soon after Donald Trump took office on Jan. 20, Public Citizen, a nonprofit consumer advocacy organization, sued the administration over the questionable conduct of the Department of Government Efficiency, or DOGE, led by billionaire Elon Musk. Over the past eight weeks, Musk and a team of young software engineers have attempted to dismantle or eliminate dozens of federal agencies and fire hundreds of thousands of government workers.

In late January, Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Public Citizen’s co-president, Lisa Gilbert, about the original lawsuit filed against DOGE, and talked with her again this week where she described seven additional lawsuits Public Citizen has filed against the Trump administration.

The issues identified in these new lawsuits include an attempt to stop violations of the Privacy Act at the Department of Education where sensitive student loan information may have been breached by DOGE; an effort to reverse Trump’s dismantling of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau; and a demand to release frozen USAID funds to restart life-saving humanitarian aid programs. Here Gilbert, talks about the lawsuits responding to the Trump regime’s lawlessness and the question of whether or not the U.S. is now in the midst of a constitutional crisis.

