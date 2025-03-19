Trump Suppression of Free Speech an Unconstitutional Pretext to Deport Palestinian Student Activist

On March 8, the Trump administration detained Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian Columbia University student and permanent U.S. resident, with the intention of deporting him because of his lawful participation in Gaza war protests on campus last spring. Although Khalil was never charged with a crime, Trump’s Secretary of State Marco Rubio authorized the deportation order on the dubious grounds that the graduate student posed “serious adverse foreign policy consequences.” A federal judge has since blocked the deportation of Khalil, whose lawyers maintain was politically motivated and unlawful.

Ranjani Srinivasan, an international Columbia student from India fled to Canada after learning that her student visa had been revoked by the Department of Homeland Security, charging without any evidence that she had been “involved in activities supporting Hamas, a terrorist organization.” On March 17, a doctor and Brown University professor from Lebanon was deported, despite having a U.S. visa, due to what Homeland Security officials said was her support for a Hezbollah leader and attending his funeral. What these cases all have in common is the Trump regime’s revocation of visas and green card status from people engaged in protected political speech, and then being deprived of any due process to challenge allegations made against them. Trump has also deported more than 200 alleged Venezuelan gang members to El Salvador under the Alien Enemies Act, denying the deportees their due process rights.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with journalist Sam Carliner who discusses Mahmoud Khalil’s detention and other punitive actions taken against university students and professors, and its impact on student activists nationwide who are fighting increasing U.S. government repression.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Sam Carliner(27:39)

