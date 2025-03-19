Trump-Musk Attack on Social Security Could Disrupt Benefit Checks to Nation’s Most Vulnerable

Over its nearly 90-year history, Social Security has been one of the U.S. government’s most popular and widely supported programs. After President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law in 1935, and checks started being issued to recipients over 80 years ago, the program has had an exemplary record of never missing a payment. But that may be about to change.

After President Trump launched his campaign to eliminate or make massive cuts to federal agencies led by his top campaign contributor billionaire Elon Musk, the Social Security administration announced plans to reduce its staff by 7,000 employees. The program has also said it will close 6 of its 10 regional offices and more than 40 of its 1,200 field offices where the public goes to make claims and seek assistance.

Martin O’Malley, former Social Security commissioner under President Joe Biden, warns that the dramatic cuts in staffing and office closures could trigger a total system collapse that would disrupt basic customer service and timely payment of benefits to 73 million elderly, disabled and infirm recipients. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Justin Glawe, an independent journalist, and editor of the American Doom newsletter. Here he discusses his latest Rolling Stone magazine investigation into the Trump administration’s actions that could shatter the once reliable Social Security system.

Listen to Scott Harris' in-depth interview with Justin Glawe (17:00) and see more articles and opinion pieces in the Related Links section of this page.

