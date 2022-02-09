Republican Party Officially Endorses Political Violence

In a meeting of the Republican Party leadership in Salt Lake City, Utah on Feb. 4, members of the Republican National Committee unanimously and officially declared that the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol to overturn the 2020 presidential election was “legitimate political discourse.” The vote came in a resolution censuring GOP Reps. Liz Cheney of Wyoming and Adam Kinzinger of Illinois for taking part in the House Select Committee investigating the plot that led to the Jan. 6th insurrection that killed five people. The resolution condemned both representatives for participating in the “persecution of ordinary citizens engaged in legitimate political discourse.”

It appears that the Republican Party has moved from tacit support of the political violence that occurred on Jan. 6th, to full-throated official support for employing violent insurrection and domestic terrorism in the future as a means to gain and hold on to power.

There is a growing realization across the country that the Republican Party’s support for voter suppression and election subversion laws – along with campaigns to ban books and the teaching of racial history in schools and criminalize nonviolent protest pose an existential threat to U.S. democracy. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Jason Stanley, Jacob Urowsky professor of philosophy at Yale University and author of “How Fascism Works: The Politics of Us and Them.” Here, Stanley responds to the Republican party’s transformation into a political organization that is today systematically plotting the destruction of American democracy.