There is a Way Out of the Ukraine Crisis  

In an effort to de-escalate the volatile situation in Ukraine, French President Emmanuel Macron embarked on a diplomatic offensive the first week of February. After almost six hours of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, Macron arrived in Kiev on Feb. 8 for talks with Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky. After his meeting in Moscow, Macron said Putin gave him assurances that Russia would not make any aggressive moves against Ukraine, a comment the Kremlin later disavowed.

In addition to Russia’s demand that NATO bar Ukraine from becoming a member state and that the western alliance reduce its military presence in eastern Europe, Moscow accuses the Ukrainian government of failing to implement the 2015 Minsk agreement. The Minsk accord is an international deal sponsored by Germany and France to restore peace to eastern Ukraine, where Russian-backed rebels control a region known as Luhansk and Donetsk.

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Katrina vanden Heuvel, editorial director and publisher of The Nation magazine, who discusses current efforts to reach a diplomatic solution to the threat of war along Ukraine’s eastern border, addressed in her recent article titled, “The Exit from the Ukraine Crisis That’s Hiding in Plain Sight.”

For more information, visit The Nation magazine at TheNation.com.