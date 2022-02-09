U.S. Political Prisoner Leonard Peltier Has Covid, Supporters Demand His Release

Leonard Peltier, an activist with the American Indian Movement in the 1970s, has been in prison for the past 46 years after he was convicted of killing two FBI agents on the Pine Ridge Lakota Sioux reservation in South Dakota in 1975. The incident occurred during a very violent period of conflict between a corrupt tribal chairman and tribal members who wanted to return to a traditional way of life. Peltier, who is today incarcerated at a federal prison in Florida, was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early February.

Peltier’s trial was rife with prosecutorial misconduct, including perjured testimony that resulted in his extradition from Canada, where he had fled, the withholding of exculpatory evidence and more.

Peltier’s new attorney Kevin Sharp, is now asking President Biden for executive clemency. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Sharp, who said he won’t know about Peltier’s health status until his client is released from quarantine. Here, Sharp recounts the worst examples of prosecutorial misconduct, which has kept Peltier in prison for close to five decades.

For more information on Leonard Peltier’s case, visit freeleonard.org and the International Leonard Peltier Defense Committee at whoisleonardpeltier.info.

Leonard Peltier’s attorney, Kevin Sharp, is asking supporters to contact President Biden by phone or email to press for his release. Call (202) 456-1111 or email: www.whitehouse.gov/contact.