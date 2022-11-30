Republicans Blame Single Women for Their Midterm Election Losses

After the big “red wave” of Republican Party midterm election victories failed to materialize, exit polls found that key issues which brought out a near record number of voters included opposition to the US Supreme Court’s ruling that eliminated federal protection for women’s reproductive rights – and widespread concern about the Republican Party’s threat to democracy, and the pledge by some candidates to subvert future election results if GOP candidates didn’t win. Of the more than 370 GOP candidates who denied or questioned the 2020 election results that ran for the U.S. Senate, House and statewide office in 2022, alarmingly 174 of those candidates won their races.

As Amanda Marcotte, senior political writer for Salon.com, explained in a recent column, Republicans by and large haven’t reflected on why their party has lost the popular vote in seven of the last eight presidential elections, or why the GOP has consistently lost ground since Donald Trump won the White House with a narrow majority in the electoral college. Instead, Marcotte writes, “The right is looking outward for someone besides themselves to blame, and they’ve landed on a favorite scapegoat: Single women.”

Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with Marcotte about how and why Republicans are scapegoating single women for their electoral losses – and putting forward bizarre conspiracy theories such as “Democrats are brainwashing hapless, unfortunate women who don’t have husbands to make their decisions for them.”