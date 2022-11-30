The Republican Party’s Devolution into a Violent, White Supremacist Threat to Democracy

For the majority of Americans who believe in democracy, the results of the 2022 midterm election were greeted with relief after many of the Republican party’s most extreme candidates in key battleground states lost. Donald Trump had hand-picked and supported candidates for governor and secretaries of state in Arizona, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin, with a plan that if elected, these Trump loyalists would use the power of their office to manipulate and subvert election results in the 2024 election that the former president hoped to win.

But while Democrats remain in control of the U.S. Senate, Republicans won a narrow majority in the House – where radical right-wing politicians like Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert, Jim Jordan and Louie Gohmert are in position to pressure GOP leader Kevin McCarthy to accede to their list of extremist demands.

Donald Trump’s recent dinner with anti-Semitic rapper Kanye West and white supremacist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes, with little condemnation from GOP politicians, illustrates how today’s Republican party has by its actions, attempted to normalize, racism, antisemitism, misogyny, homophobia and political violence. Between The Lines’ Scott Harris spoke with John Nichols, The Nation magazine’s national affairs correspondent and author, who examines the devolution of the Republican Party into a violent, white supremacist threat to democracy.