Thanksgiving ‘Day of Mourning’ Event Commemorates Ongoing Struggle of Indigenous People in North America

This year’s (so-called) Thanksgiving holiday marked the 400th anniversary of the arrival of the Pilgrims in what is now Plymouth, Massachusetts, but was then Wampanoag indigenous territory. The date also marks the 50th anniversary of the Day of Mourning, which began in 1970, but it also is the 51st consecutive commemoration. The event is held at three important sites in Plymouth to remember what indigenous people have lost and what they are still fighting for.

In 1970, Wampanoag tribal member Frank Wamsutta James was asked by the Commonwealth of Massachusetts to deliver a speech on Thanksgiving Day as a sign of brotherhood between whites and native people on the 350th anniversary of the Pilgrim’s landing. But Wamsutta’s speech was not acceptable to the white organizers of the event, because he told the true story of the first Thanksgiving encounter. So instead, he gave his speech on Cole’s Hill, where a statue of the Wampanoag leader Massasoit stands overlooking the harbor, and where a replica of the Mayflower and the much-diminished Plymouth Rock are located.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the turnout was somewhat smaller this year, but the event was live-streamed for the first time, so many more people could attend remotely. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus recorded the speeches, including that of United American Indians of New England Co-Leader Matowin Munro. The following segment is the first and last part of Munro’s speech.

