• President-elect Joe Biden will face a daunting number of domestic and international crises as he takes office in January. Among them is U.S. support for the Saudi-led war in Yemen, which has triggered a massive humanitarian crisis. Trump esca­lat­ed the war he inher­it­ed from the Oba­ma-Biden admin­is­tra­tion, com­pound­ing the extra­or­di­nary suf­fer­ing Yeme­nis face today. Since 2015 Yeme­nis have been vic­tim­ized by aerial bom­bard­ment, a block­ade and occu­pa­tion led by Sau­di Ara­bia and the Unit­ed Arab Emi­rates, which rely heav­i­ly on U.S. weapons and logistical support.

• For months, activists have cultivated more than 1,000 marijuana plants outside the Mexican Senate in Mexico City. The urban cannabis farm is part of a protest to pressure Mexican legislators to become the third nation in the world to legalize marijuana, after Uruguay and Canada.

• One of President-elect Joe’s Biden’s boldest campaign promises on climate change is to ban all new fossil fuel drilling permits on public lands in an effort to reduce greenhouse gas emissions that are a main contributor to global warming. But according to the Washington Post the incoming administration will face several legal and political hurdles as it seeks to halt new oil and gas permits on federal land and waters, given existing laws and the enormous sums that drilling royalties generate for the federal and state governments — including Democratic-leaning states such as New Mexico and Colorado.

