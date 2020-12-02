Between The Lines – Dec. 2, 2020 – Full Show

Between The Lines – Dec. 2, 2020 – Full ShowListen to the full show here December 2, 2020Stephen Zunes: Assassination of Top Iranian Scientist Strengthens Tehran’s HardlinersRonnie Cummins: Post-Election Call to Action on Healthy Food, Sustainable Farming, Climate and Racial JusticeMatowin Munro: Thanksgiving ‘Day of Mourning’ Event Commemorates Ongoing Struggle of Indigenous People in North AmericaBob Nixon: This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – Dec. 2, 2020Listen to the full show hereOur thanks to Patreon.com sustainers Richard Hill and Melinda TuhusSubscribe to our Weekly Summary