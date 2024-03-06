The World and Americans Must Hold all Israeli Institutions Accountable for Occupation, Apartheid and Genocide  

The genocidal war in Gaza continues with the documented deaths of more than 30,000 Palestinians, while an untold number of civilians lie buried in the rubble. As the war claims the lives of Israeli soldiers and Israel’s standing in the world has dramatically fallen, most Israelis — or at least most Jewish Israelis — continue to support the war.

Underscoring the pro-war sentiment, a public opinion poll published by Israel’s Channel 12 on Jan. 31 found that 72 percent of Israeli voters agreed that all humanitarian aid to Gaza should be halted until the 134 Israeli hostages believed to be still held by Hamas are released.

Ofer Neiman is a Jewish Israeli anti-apartheid activist and member of Boycott from Within, a group of Israeli citizens who support the Palestinian Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (or BDS) campaign. Between The Lines’ Melinda Tuhus spoke with Neiman about the current political climate in Israel and how the war is affecting both Israeli and Palestinian citizens and Palestinians living under occupation.