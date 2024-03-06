This Week’s Under-reported News Summary – March 6, 2024

American natural gas suppliers are looking toward Mexico to build export terminals to ship liquified natural gas from the west coast of Mexico to Asia, bypassing the recent Biden administration pause on issuing new permits for LNG terminals. This comes as the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission just approved the Saguaro Connector Pipeline from the fracked gas fields in West Texas to planned export terminals on Mexico’s Pacific Coast.

(“US Gas Producers Are Racing to Sell to Asia,” New York Times, Feb. 13, 2024; “Gas Industry Squeeze Play,” American Prospect, Feb. 16, 2024)

With the growing shortage of affordable housing, Washington State is looking to impose a new “Mansion Tax” on real estate sales over $3 million and reduce the tax rate on real estate transfers below $700,000. The goal is to create a reliable revenue stream for the state’s Housing Trust Fund.

(“If You Can Buy a Mansion, You Can Pay a Tax for Affordable Housing,” Stateline, Feb. 8, 2024)

As the bloody siege of Gaza enters its fifth month, pro-Israel groups are increasing their attacks on progressives and defenders of Palestinian rights. But AIPAC, the leading pro-Israel lobby in the U.S. may have another agenda: to help Republicans win swing districts in this November’s general election.

(“AIPAC’s Surprising Salvo Into Orange County,” American Prospect, Feb. 13, 2024)

This week’s News Summary was narrated by Anna Manzo.